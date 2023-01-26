Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

