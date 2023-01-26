Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,213 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 972,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,855,000. Amundi grew its position in Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

