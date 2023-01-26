Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,340 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Graco worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 38.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 136.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

