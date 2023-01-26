Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZLNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zalando from €34.00 ($36.96) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zalando from €27.00 ($29.35) to €33.00 ($35.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($30.43) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €42.00 ($45.65) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,143.50, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zalando has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $40.16.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

