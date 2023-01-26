Zcash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.03 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Zcash has a total market cap of $753.07 million and $67.03 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $46.42 or 0.00201299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00076313 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,224,019 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.