Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.04). Approximately 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.06).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £17.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.30.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

