0x (ZRX) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. 0x has a total market cap of $196.40 million and approximately $36.71 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

