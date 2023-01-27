100,019 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HSBC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HSBC by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,468 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HSBC opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $38.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 500 ($6.19) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.67.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.