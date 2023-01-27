12,100 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $54.00. 68,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

