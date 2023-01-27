132,804 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 998,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Galileo PTC Ltd grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after purchasing an additional 805,559 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,533,000 after purchasing an additional 267,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.8% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,691,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,023,000 after purchasing an additional 809,323 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $56.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

