13,328 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,427,000 after buying an additional 1,452,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 892,716 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,646,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,649,000 after acquiring an additional 615,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,890,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $1,644,080.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,498,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $1,644,080.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,498,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,628. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 87,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,419. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

