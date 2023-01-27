13,328 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. 87,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,419. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $78,455.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $7,881,628. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

