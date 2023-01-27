157,664 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 157,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.2% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,528.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,667. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

