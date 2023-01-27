1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FISB remained flat at $11.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $61.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.