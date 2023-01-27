21,150 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

