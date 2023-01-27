21,192 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $4,037,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Catalent by 340.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 45.8% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $233,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

CTLT stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.