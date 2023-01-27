21,192 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $4,037,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Catalent by 340.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 45.8% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $233,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
CTLT stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
