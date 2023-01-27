3,015 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100,024 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,635. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.69.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.40.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,682,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

