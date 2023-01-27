33,239 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 13,546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 2,383,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,432,000 after buying an additional 1,708,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Western Union by 2,258.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

