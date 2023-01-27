3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.23. 3M also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$9.00 EPS.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

MMM stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $172.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in 3M by 37.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.