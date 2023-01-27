4,680 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.04.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.82. 592,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

