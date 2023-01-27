50,000 Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Bought by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. ADTRAN makes up approximately 0.7% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned 0.10% of ADTRAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 66.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $196,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 43.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 20.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 16,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,505. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

