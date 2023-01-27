7Pixels (7PXS) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00015405 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $58.39 million and approximately $28,222.41 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.73707184 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,561.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

