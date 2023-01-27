827 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $281.87 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $297.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.30 and a 200-day moving average of $247.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

