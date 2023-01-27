872 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 872 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,117,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.52. 181,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

