9,030 Shares in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

PHX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.63. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

