Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Reduced by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 45,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 327,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 41,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 275.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

ABT traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $110.43. 1,312,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,243. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

