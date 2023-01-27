Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 1.8%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $11.17. 231,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 312,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
