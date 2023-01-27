Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 1.8%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $11.17. 231,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 312,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

