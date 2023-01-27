Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $161.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAP. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $237.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.78.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Strs Ohio grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

