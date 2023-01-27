Advantage Energy (AAV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/17/2023 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.00.

1/17/2023 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.50.

1/16/2023 – Advantage Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

1/13/2023 – Advantage Energy was given a new C$14.25 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Advantage Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AAV opened at C$8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.98 and a one year high of C$12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.41.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

