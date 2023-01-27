Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE ADZN opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of C$93.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.71. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.87.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

