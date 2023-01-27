AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Shares Up 0.4%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000.

