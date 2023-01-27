aelf Market Cap Hits $99.50 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $99.50 million and $32.64 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005168 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,082,543 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

