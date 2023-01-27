Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 18.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 236,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 19.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

