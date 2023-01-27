AIA Group Ltd Has $246,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Humana by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $499.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.46 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.