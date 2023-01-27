AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

