AIA Group Ltd Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

