AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,096 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after buying an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after buying an additional 465,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,693,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte Stock Up 1.2 %

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.