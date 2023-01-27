AIA Group Ltd Sells 427 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $441.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

