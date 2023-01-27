Aion (AION) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $16.61 million and $1.81 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00251395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00102402 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000398 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

