Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ACDVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Air Canada Stock Up 1.2 %
Air Canada stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.91.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.
