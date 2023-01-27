Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Air Canada Stock Up 1.2 %

Air Canada stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.91.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

