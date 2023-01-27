Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:AIRI opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

