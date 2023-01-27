Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE:AIRI opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.