Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Acquires 287 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.20 per share, with a total value of $25,026.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.44 per share, with a total value of $25,007.84.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15.

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80.

On Tuesday, January 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52.

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60.

On Thursday, January 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.98 per share, with a total value of $25,069.10.

On Thursday, December 29th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 298 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.97 per share, with a total value of $25,023.06.

On Tuesday, December 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,974. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

