Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,104. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

