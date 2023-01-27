Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 19.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

