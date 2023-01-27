Aleph Zero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $220.08 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004915 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $220.08 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 195,327,477 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

