Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading Up 0.1%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 1,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.