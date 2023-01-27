Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $71.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078269 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00056570 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010614 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025795 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002087 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,615,429 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,417,270 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
