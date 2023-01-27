Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $71.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00056570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025795 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,615,429 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,417,270 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

