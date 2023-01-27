Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 19,932 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 3.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $195,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $13.11 on Friday, reaching $397.28. The company had a trading volume of 681,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,415. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $621.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.30.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

