Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,180. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.