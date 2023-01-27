Allen Investment Management LLC Has $295.05 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,542 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 5.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Northrop Grumman worth $295,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.58. The company had a trading volume of 710,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.70. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.07.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

